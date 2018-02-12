It is true what they say about never truly see something until you draw it. Who knew chickens looked so fierce?! And who knew there were so many sizes and colors of eggs?

A while back I took pictures of some chickens that belong to a friend of mine. I thought they might make good sketching material and I found their colors intreguing. Yesterday I pulled up the photos I had taken and started drawing. As I worked, I began to have questions about the behavior and characteristics of the the chickens and about the different breeds. I called my friend and she was very generous in sharing some knowledge and anticdotes about her chickens. Some of the information she shared I wrote in the spaces between the sketches. I think the handwriting adds some nice texture to the sketch, and a feeling similar to chicken scratching. By the time I had finished drawing and painting, I had discovered quite a bit more than I knew previously about chickens – a sort of Chicken University quick course. It was quite interesting and enjoyable.

Advertisements