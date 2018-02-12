It is true what they say about never truly see something until you draw it. Who knew chickens looked so fierce?! And who knew there were so many sizes and colors of eggs?
A while back I took pictures of some chickens that belong to a friend of mine. I thought they might make good sketching material and I found their colors intreguing. Yesterday I pulled up the photos I had taken and started drawing. As I worked, I began to have questions about the behavior and characteristics of the the chickens and about the different breeds. I called my friend and she was very generous in sharing some knowledge and anticdotes about her chickens. Some of the information she shared I wrote in the spaces between the sketches. I think the handwriting adds some nice texture to the sketch, and a feeling similar to chicken scratching. By the time I had finished drawing and painting, I had discovered quite a bit more than I knew previously about chickens – a sort of Chicken University quick course. It was quite interesting and enjoyable.
Wow these chickens are magnificent! They have so much personality x
Thank you Sunnyfae. Chickens are such interesting creatures! 🙂
Who knew?? is right. Loving this view of chickens.
So great!
nice paintings, feeling original picture.
🐔 missing my flock . . Farmer Fred 🐓 (our rooster) and his crazy harem
Adore this watercolor / sketch! I always have loved my chickens. They are quite entertaining and some have very distinctive personalities! I hope you frame this. You are quite talented 😊
Nice
I love these, so beautiful! Inspiring!
✌✌👌👌👌👌👌👌
truly amazing the way you’ve captured them, so full of life. I’m inspired by chicken university.
It is interesting how embedded you can become when working on a project. Learning about the subject that your working on becomes important so that you can passionately express whatever it is. there is an emotion that grows when I find something I am working on. I don’t really do much in the way of art right now but it comes and goes. It shows in how attentive you were to the details in your chickens.
Thank you for visiting! Happy sketching!
Thank you so much.
Thanks for the positive feedback!
Ha! That sounds great! Thanks for visiting!
I’m from indonesia. Would u come to my blog? I know the languages are diffirent but please come in
Thank you so much! Yes, my friend who owns the chickens loves to have them and enjoys their personalities.
Thank you!
You are kind. Thank you so much for visiting!
Thank you!
Thank you so much! I am glad to spread some joy to the world.
Thank you Melissa. Yes, when your whole attention is focused on something you do become absorbed in it. And you do learn so much while observing the subject. And you are right about it kind of taking on a life of its own. That is when sketching is the most fun. I love being in that space. Thanks for sharing!
Thank you Menitisenjaa. I will check out your blog.
Gorgeous chickens, Fay. Your work is beautiful.
Thank you Jane Lurie. I appreciate the visit and positive feedback.
