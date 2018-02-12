Chicken University

It is true what they say about never truly see something until you draw it. Who knew chickens looked so fierce?! And who knew there were so many sizes and colors of eggs?

A while back I took pictures of some chickens that belong to a friend of mine. I thought they might make good sketching material and I found their colors intreguing. Yesterday I pulled up the photos I had taken and started drawing.  As I worked, I began to have questions about the behavior and characteristics of the the chickens and about the different breeds. I called my friend and she was very generous in sharing some knowledge and anticdotes about her chickens. Some of the information she shared I wrote in the spaces between the sketches. I think the handwriting adds some nice texture to the sketch, and a feeling similar to chicken scratching. By the time I had finished drawing and painting, I had discovered quite a bit more than I knew previously about chickens – a sort of Chicken University quick course. It was quite interesting and enjoyable.

26 thoughts on “Chicken University

  7. Adore this watercolor / sketch! I always have loved my chickens. They are quite entertaining and some have very distinctive personalities! I hope you frame this. You are quite talented 😊

  12. It is interesting how embedded you can become when working on a project. Learning about the subject that your working on becomes important so that you can passionately express whatever it is. there is an emotion that grows when I find something I am working on. I don’t really do much in the way of art right now but it comes and goes. It shows in how attentive you were to the details in your chickens.

  23. Thank you Melissa. Yes, when your whole attention is focused on something you do become absorbed in it. And you do learn so much while observing the subject. And you are right about it kind of taking on a life of its own. That is when sketching is the most fun. I love being in that space. Thanks for sharing!

